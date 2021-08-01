DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0782 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $218,146.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,035.90 or 0.99778107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009664 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

