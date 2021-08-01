Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

DRI stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.06. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

