Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. 794,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,664. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

