Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Dash has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $281.40 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for $163.86 or 0.00407336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002748 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.06 or 0.01046670 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,261,598 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

