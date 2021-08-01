DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $400,258.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DATA

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

