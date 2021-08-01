Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $2,696.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.61 or 0.00793445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00087600 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

