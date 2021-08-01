Datamine 1-Day Volume Tops $17,197.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $447,479.23 and approximately $17,197.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001347 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.54 or 0.00835496 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,870 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

