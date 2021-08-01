Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,590.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $205,418.30 and approximately $4,590.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00102954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00137639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,267.23 or 1.00081033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.44 or 0.00835335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 630,514 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.