Datum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51,143.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Datum has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $51,143.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00776715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039329 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

