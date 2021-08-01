DATx (DATX) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. DATx has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $69,011.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

