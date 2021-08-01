DAV Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.53 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00351870 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,036.52 or 1.00156834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

