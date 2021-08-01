DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE DCP opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

