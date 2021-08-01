DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,090 shares during the period. DCP Midstream accounts for about 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of DCP Midstream worth $85,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

