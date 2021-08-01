DDKoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $7,896.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00027107 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007463 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002825 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

