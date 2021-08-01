DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $38.00 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $38.00 million and $3.43 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00789468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087100 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,209,676,192 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

