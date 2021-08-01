DecentBet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 42% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. DecentBet has a total market cap of $631,573.22 and approximately $85.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

