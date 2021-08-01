Decentral Games (DG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.59 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $194.24 or 0.00471551 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00103022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00138087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,167.30 or 0.99942276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00823353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,233 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.