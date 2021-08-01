Decentraland (MANA) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $112.98 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,140,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,645,045 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

