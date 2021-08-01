Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 66.1% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $328,418.58 and $2,506.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00795078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00090933 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

