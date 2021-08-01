Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Hits $342,462.11 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $342,462.11 and $2,141.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00787984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

