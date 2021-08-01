Deeper Network Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $65.22 million and $5.65 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00135775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,237.47 or 0.99511909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00841082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.