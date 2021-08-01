DeFi Bids Market Cap Hits $300,603.59 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $300,603.59 and approximately $14.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00787984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039526 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,905,953 coins and its circulating supply is 16,177,280 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.