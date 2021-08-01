DeFiner Trading 23% Higher This Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DeFiner has a market cap of $10.53 million and $238,507.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00794904 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00039815 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

