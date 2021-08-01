DeFinition Price Hits $0.0929 on Major Exchanges (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $216,770.69 and $5.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFinition has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00103126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00139349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,186.82 or 1.00439869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00829097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.