DeGate 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65,400.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $65,400.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,069,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

