DeHive (DHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $929,294.04

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DeHive has a total market cap of $929,294.04 and $3.13 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00134813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.25 or 0.99796482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00836928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

