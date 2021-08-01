Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

