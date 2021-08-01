DeltaChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00398849 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001309 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.05 or 0.00817568 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

