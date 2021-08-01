Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,111,695. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.03. 563,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,685. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.