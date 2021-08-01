Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,111,695. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.03. 563,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,685. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.