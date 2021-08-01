Dent (DENT) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Dent has a market cap of $239.38 million and approximately $32.98 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00087392 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.