DePay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,548.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. DePay has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $38,548.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00103022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00138087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,167.30 or 0.99942276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00823353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

