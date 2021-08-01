Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $184,934.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00133428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,520.71 or 0.99856825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00824971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

