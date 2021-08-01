Deri Protocol Price Down 1% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $288,651.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00102353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.48 or 0.99869410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00832900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

