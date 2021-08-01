Desire Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Desire has a market capitalization of $32,636.16 and approximately $35,422.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Desire has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,724.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.14 or 0.06404433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.59 or 0.01330631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00353203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00127155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00597853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00354508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00291847 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

