Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $199,376.00 and $42.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.