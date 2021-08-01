Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
