Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

