Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

