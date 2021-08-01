DEX (DEX) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. DEX has a total market cap of $146,077.18 and approximately $3,147.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00055379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00784979 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039464 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

