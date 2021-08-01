DEXTools Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $28.39 million and $305,710.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,007,099 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.