DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Up 41.9% Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $137.33 million and $144.99 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $3,558.11 or 0.08629116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.96 or 0.00797796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040156 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

