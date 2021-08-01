DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $301.06 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $41,619.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $301.06 or 0.00730915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00102911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,109.43 or 0.99804917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00832929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

