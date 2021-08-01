Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.37 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00137250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,847.59 or 1.00141141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00834309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,136,959 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

