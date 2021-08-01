Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($75.08).

DLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €64.84 ($76.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.33. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

