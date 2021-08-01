Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00005847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $25,021.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00076390 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,617,624 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

