Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

