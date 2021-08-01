DIGG (DIGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $35,094.90 or 0.88299199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $74,101.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00102554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00136681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.55 or 0.99766315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00831063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 255 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

