Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report sales of $190.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $190.12 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $59.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 222.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

