DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 24.2% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $94.86 million and approximately $959,195.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00407384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.01038506 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,841,983 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

