Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $450,442.85 and $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 89.1% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.95 or 0.06410344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01319820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00352716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00125884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.28 or 0.00592136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00355811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00289342 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,627,721 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

