DigitalNote 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,630.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $32,630.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00596391 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,051,824,738 coins and its circulating supply is 5,905,153,905 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

